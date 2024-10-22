Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Hosts England to face USA in tournament opener as Brazil make debut

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup takes place from August 22 to September 27; England will host the tournament; Red Roses will play Australia, USA and Samoa in the group stage; Ireland will face New Zealand in one of the most eagerly-anticipated group ties
Tuesday 22 October 2024 09:11, UK
The full fixtures have been released for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, with hosts England facing USA at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the opener
Reigning champions New Zealand will begin their title defence against Spain at York Community Stadium on August 24, while Brazil, the first team from South America to qualify for the tournament, will make their debut against South Africa at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on August 24.
The quarter-finals will be shared between Sandy Park and Ashton Gate, with the semi-finals at Ashton Gate a week before the final.
The final itself will take place at Twickenham on September 27 and there are eight stadiums in total that will host matches throughout the tournament:
England vs USA, Sunderland, 7.30pm
Australia vs Samoa, Salford, 12pm
Scotland vs Wales, Salford, 2.45pm
Canada vs Fiji, York, 5.30pm
France vs Italy, Exeter, 8.15pm
Ireland vs Japan, Northampton, 12pm
South Africa vs Brazil, Northampton, 2.45pm
New Zealand vs Spain, York, 5.30pm
Canada vs Wales, Salford, 12pm
Scotland vs Fiji, Salford, 2.45pm
England vs Samoa, Northampton, 5pm
USA vs Australia, York, 7.30pm
Ireland vs Spain, Northampton, 12pm
New Zealand vs Japan, Exeter, 2pm
Italy vs South Africa, York, 3.30pm
France vs Brazil, Exeter, 4.45pm
Canada vs Scotland, Exeter, 12pm
USA vs Samoa, York, 1.30pm
Wales vs Fiji, Exeter, 2.45pm
England vs Australia, Brighton, 5pm
Japan vs Spain, York, 12pm
Italy vs Brazil, Northampton, 2pm
New Zealand vs Ireland, Brighton, 2.45pm
France vs South Africa, Northampton, 4.45pm
Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D, Exeter, 12.30pm
Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A, Bristol, 4pm
Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C, Exeter, 12.30pm
Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B, Bristol, 4pm
Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, Bristol, 7pm
Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, Bristol, 3.30pm
Bronze final: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, London, 12.30pm
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, London, 4pm
The knockout stages see the tournament progress to quarter-finals, semi-finals, a third-place play-off and then the final.
The winners of England's Pool A will face the runners-up from Scotland and Wales' Pool B in the quarters, while the winners of France's Pool D will face the runners-up from New Zealand and Ireland's Pool C. The Pool B winners will face the Pool A runners-up, with the winners of Pool C facing the Pool D runners-up.
The semi-final split will then see the victors of the quarter-final clash involving the winners of Pool A (potentially England) face the winners of the quarter involving the winners of Pool D (potentially France). That means that should New Zealand and Canada top their pools and progress, England would avoid them until the final - providing the Red Roses win their pool.