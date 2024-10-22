Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Hosts England to face USA in tournament opener as Brazil make debut

The full fixtures have been released for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, with hosts England facing USA at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the opener

Reigning champions New Zealand will begin their title defence against Spain at York Community Stadium on August 24, while Brazil, the first team from South America to qualify for the tournament, will make their debut against South Africa at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on August 24.

The quarter-finals will be shared between Sandy Park and Ashton Gate, with the semi-finals at Ashton Gate a week before the final.

The final itself will take place at Twickenham on September 27 and there are eight stadiums in total that will host matches throughout the tournament:

Twickenham Stadium, London

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Amex Stadium, Brighton

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Sandy Park, Exeter

Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

Salford Community Stadium, Manchester

York Community Stadium, York

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures

Friday August 22

England vs USA, Sunderland, 7.30pm

Saturday August 23

Australia vs Samoa, Salford, 12pm

Scotland vs Wales, Salford, 2.45pm

Canada vs Fiji, York, 5.30pm

France vs Italy, Exeter, 8.15pm

Sunday August 24

Ireland vs Japan, Northampton, 12pm

South Africa vs Brazil, Northampton, 2.45pm

New Zealand vs Spain, York, 5.30pm

Saturday August 30

Canada vs Wales, Salford, 12pm

Scotland vs Fiji, Salford, 2.45pm

England vs Samoa, Northampton, 5pm

USA vs Australia, York, 7.30pm

Sunday August 31

Ireland vs Spain, Northampton, 12pm

New Zealand vs Japan, Exeter, 2pm

Italy vs South Africa, York, 3.30pm

France vs Brazil, Exeter, 4.45pm

Saturday September 6

Canada vs Scotland, Exeter, 12pm

USA vs Samoa, York, 1.30pm

Wales vs Fiji, Exeter, 2.45pm

England vs Australia, Brighton, 5pm

Sunday September 7

Japan vs Spain, York, 12pm

Italy vs Brazil, Northampton, 2pm

New Zealand vs Ireland, Brighton, 2.45pm

France vs South Africa, Northampton, 4.45pm

Saturday September 13

Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D, Exeter, 12.30pm

Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A, Bristol, 4pm

Sunday September 14

Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C, Exeter, 12.30pm

Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B, Bristol, 4pm

Friday September 19

Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, Bristol, 7pm

Saturday September 20

Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, Bristol, 3.30pm

Saturday September 27

Bronze final: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, London, 12.30pm

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, London, 4pm

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 draw in full

Pool A: England, Australia, USA, Samoa.

England, Australia, USA, Samoa. Pool B: Canada, Scotland , Wales, Fiji.

Canada, Scotland Wales, Fiji. Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain.

New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain. Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil.

The knockout stages see the tournament progress to quarter-finals, semi-finals, a third-place play-off and then the final.

The winners of England's Pool A will face the runners-up from Scotland and Wales' Pool B in the quarters, while the winners of France's Pool D will face the runners-up from New Zealand and Ireland's Pool C. The Pool B winners will face the Pool A runners-up, with the winners of Pool C facing the Pool D runners-up.

The semi-final split will then see the victors of the quarter-final clash involving the winners of Pool A (potentially England) face the winners of the quarter involving the winners of Pool D (potentially France). That means that should New Zealand and Canada top their pools and progress, England would avoid them until the final - providing the Red Roses win their pool.