Heineken Champions Cup quiz ahead of the 2019/20 kick off!

The European Champions Cup returns for its 25th anniversary this season. Test yourself with our quiz below...

After a wonderful festival of rugby during the recent World Cup in Japan, the pinnacle of the club game returns this weekend as the Champions Cup 2019/20 pool stages kick off.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Europe's most prestigious club competition, and has set up a mouth-watering group of five pools featuring the best 20 teams from across the continent.

Ahead of the tournament's start this weekend, get yourself ready by having a go at our European Cup quiz below, testing your knowledge of the competition stretching back over two decades!

This year's Champions Cup kicks off on Friday night, as Gloucester take on Toulouse at Kingsholm with a 7.45pm kick-off.

On Saturday, there will be six scintillating encounters to look forward to as Bath welcome Ulster, Glasgow play Sale (both at 1pm), La Rochelle host Exeter, Leinster face Benetton (both 3.15pm) and Clermont play Harlequins and Ospreys entertain Munster (both 5.30pm).

On Sunday, there are three more games to tune into as Connacht play Montpellier and Northampton welcome Lyon (both 1pm), while defending champions Saracens travel to face Racing 92 in Paris at 3.15pm.

Keep across Skysports.com/rugby-union for coverage of all 10 encounters, as we keep you up-to-date with the premier of club rugby!