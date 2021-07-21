Heineken Champions Cup holders Toulouse to face Wasps, Cardiff Rugby in 2021/22 pool stage

Antoine Dupont and defending European champions Toulouse will face Wasps and Cardiff in the 2021/22 pool stages

Defending Champions Cup winners Toulouse will face Wasps and Cardiff Rugby in the 2021/22 pool stages, while Premiership champions Harlequins will play Castres and Cardiff.

The 24 clubs from the Premiership, United Rugby Championship and France's Top 14 were drawn into two pools of 12 and will play two teams from the same pool home and away.

Holders Toulouse were paired with Wasps and Cardiff, while 2020 European champions Exeter face ties against Montpellier and Glasgow.

Two-time champions Munster will face matches against Wasps and Castres, while Leinster were paired with Bath and Montpellier.

Four rounds of matches will be played in December and January and the eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stages, with the last 16 taking place over two legs and the final being held in Marseille on May 28.

Toulouse won the trophy for the fifth time in May, beating La Rochelle 22-17 in the final at Twickenham.

See below for which clubs were drawn into which pool and at the graphic below for who each club will face...

Pool A - La Rochelle, Exeter, Leinster, Montpellier, Bath, Glasgow, Racing 92, Sale, Ulster, Clermont Auvergne, Northampton, Ospreys.

Pool B - Toulouse, Harlequins, Munster, Castres, Wasps, Cardiff, Bordeaux-Begles, Bristol, Connacht, Stade Francais, Leicester, Scarlets.

Clubs from Tier 1 face those in Tier 4 not from their domestic league, while clubs in Tier 2 face those in Tier 3 not from their domestic league...