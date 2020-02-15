Gallagher Premiership: Bath and London Irish win away, Saracens and Leicester at home

Chris Pennell missed a last-gasp penalty as Worcester lost at home to playoff-chasing Bath in the Premiership...

Recap all of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action as Bath and London Irish won on the road, while Saracens and Leicester Tigers picked up home wins...

Worcester 21-22 Bath

Bath continued their move towards the Gallagher Premiership play-off positions by beating Worcester 22-21 at Sixways.

Worcester had a chance to win it with the game's final kick, but full-back Chris Pennell's 55-metre effort drifted wide.

That was tight but the Blue Black and White come away with the win! pic.twitter.com/VjeP11KEdl — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) February 15, 2020

Although Storm Dennis did not arrive during the game, Bath's forwards provided sufficient ferocity to knock Worcester out of their stride.

Number eight Zach Mercer, flanker Francois Louw and lock Josh McNally all scored tries, while fly-half Rhys Priestland kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Harlequins 15-29 London Irish

Curtis Rona crossed for a double as London Irish secured back-to-back away wins in the Gallagher Premiership for the first time in six years with an impressive 29-15 victory at Harlequins.

FULL-TIME: @Harlequins 15 - 29 London Irish



Job done ✅ The Exiles get the win and take 5️⃣ points away from The Stoop ☘️#HARvLIR pic.twitter.com/H4fNa2Miqd — London Irish (@LiRFC) February 15, 2020

In miserable conditions at the Stoop, the Exiles made the most of Storm Dennis blowing at their backs in the first half as Matt Rogerson and former Wallaby Rona both went over.

Quins trailed 17-3 at the interval and, although newly-crowned player-of-the-month Alex Dombrandt reduced arrears with a now-customary solo score in the second half, Rona's second put Irish in control.

Cadan Murley went over late on for the hosts, but Irish cemented a bonus-point win, three weeks on from stunning Northampton at Franklin's Gardens, when Oli Hoskins went over at the death.

Saracens 36-22 Sale Sharks

Saracens put their off-field issues behind them to secure a convincing 36-22 Gallagher Premiership win over Sale Sharks.

Tough weather conditions here today at Allianz Park but it was the Men In Black who managed to come out on top after the full 80. pic.twitter.com/7xdsC1H6km — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) February 15, 2020

Manu Vunipola, on return from England Under-20s duty, scored 13 points for the hosts as kickers dominated play despite the blustery conditions.

Relegated Saracens extended their unbeaten home league record against the Sharks to 13 matches over 15 years, despite having seven players absent because of the Six Nations.

Sharks, who were looking for a third league win on the bounce, instead lost the opportunity to capitalise on fourth-placed Gloucester's defeat to Exeter last night.

Leicester 18-9 Wasps

Leicester full-back Telusa Veainu was the star of a dour 18-9 Gallagher Premiership victory over Midlands rivals Wasps at Welford Road.

With the game in the balance, the Tongan capitalised on poor handling from Wasps to run 90 metres and complete a miserable week for Wasps, during which Dai Young stood down after nine years at the helm as director of rugby.

For much of the match, Wasps looked the more likely winners and led through three penalties from Jimmy Gopperth but a strong second-half performance from the Leicester pack saw them to a deserved triumph.

Greg Bateman scored the Tigers' other try with Noel Reid kicking a penalty and conversion, while Tom Hardwick added a penalty.