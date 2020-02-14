Friday's PRO14 wrap: Munster run riot against Kings, Glasgow overcome Zebre

Arno Botha celebrates a try with his Munster team-mates

We recap Friday's PRO14 action as Munster returned to the top of their conference with a big win and Glasgow triumphed over Zebre...

Munster 68-3 Southern Kings

Munster moved back to the top of Conference B in the PRO14 as they ran in 10 tries against Southern Kings in a comfortable victory at Irish Independent Park.

Arno Botha scored a hat-trick of tries, Shane Daly scored a pair in the second half with man-of-the-match John Hodnett, making his first start for the province, also crossing.

Botha ran in a hat-trick against the Kings

The Kings did not help their cause by having two players in the sin-bin, one in each half, but the South African side had no answer to Munster's pace and power.

The home team had the bonus point wrapped up by the interval with two tries from Botha and one apiece from Calvin Nash and Jack O'Donoghue helped Munster to their biggest win in the PRO 14.

Glasgow Warriors 56-24 Zebre

Glasgow racked up eight tries in a 56-24 Guinness PRO14 victory over Zebre that boosted their play-off hopes.

✌️



Two tries for Mesu Dolokoto on his debut at Scotstoun tonight 😀



Warrior #309 pic.twitter.com/o7moWuakAl — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) February 14, 2020

George Horne and Mesulame Dolokoto both touched down twice for the hosts at Scotstoun, while Matt Fagerson, DTH Van Der Merwe and Tom Gordon also crossed the whitewash and the Warriors benefited from a second-half penalty try.

The Warriors did not have things all their own way, however, and led by just four points at half-time after tries from Daniele Rimpelli and Marcello Violi.

But the result was not in doubt by the time Pierre Bruno added Zebre's third five minutes from time.