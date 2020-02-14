Super Rugby: Crusaders & Rebels victorious over Blues and Waratahs

Richie Mo'unga was among the try scorers as the Crusaders returned to winning ways

Catch up with Friday's Super Rugby results as the Crusaders won at the Blues in New Zealand and the Rebels saw off the Waratahs in Australia...

Blues 8-25 Crusaders

Super Rugby defending champions the Crusaders rebounded from an early-season loss to extend their winning streak over the Blues to 11 matches with a 25-8 win at Eden Park on Friday.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders lost to the Chiefs in last weekend's second round and had to quickly regroup to face the Blues who were coming off an away win over the Waratahs.

Jack Goodhue was also on the scoresheet in Auckland

The Crusaders had to come from behind to win after conceding a try only seven minutes in to Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu.

They quickly pulled themselves together and controlled most of the rest of the match, though it was a contest strewn from errors by both teams.

After a David Havili penalty, wing George Bridge gave the Blues a lead, at 8-3, and they didn't relinquish for the rest of the match. A further Havili penalty gave them an 11-5 lead at half-time, which the Blues cut to three points with a penalty just after the restart.

Tries to fly-half Richie Mo'unga and centre Jack Goodhue in the third quarter took the match out of the reach of the Blues who couldn't hold onto possession.

Rebels 24-10 Waratahs

Also on Friday, the Rebels beat the Waratahs 24-10 in their all-Australian Super Rugby clash played in the rain in Melbourne.

It was the Rebels' first win of the season, while the Waratahs crashed to a third successive defeat.

Andrew Kellaway scored two late tries as the Rebels saw off the Waratahs

Matt Toomua gave the Rebels an early lead with a penalty after Waratahs debutant Angus Bell collapsed a scrum before Will Harrison evened it up.

But it was the Rebels who continued to make territory and winger Marika Koroibete crashed over for the first try of the night on 14 minutes as rain lashed down.

After half-time, the Waratahs returned fired up and powered over for a try six minutes in with Harry Johnson-Holmes dotting down and Harrison adding the conversion.

But two more Toomua penalties gave the Rebels the edge and when Andrew Kellaway dived over after an intense 17-phase build up with six minutes left there was no way back.

Pressure is now piling on new Waratahs coach Rob Penney and his struggling team, who have leaked 99 points in three matches.