Worcester Warriors' Michael Fatialofa takes first steps during spinal injury recovery

Worcester Warriors' Michael Fatialofa has taken his first steps as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious spinal injury.

Fatialofa spent four weeks in London's St Mary's Hospital, three of them in intensive care, after he suffered his injury in the Gallagher Premiership match at Saracens on January 4.

He has since been transferred to a specialist spinal clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury where he is responding well to treatment and making encouraging progress.

Fatialofa posted a video on his Instagram account showing him moving his toes and lifting his legs without support then taking some tentative steps, helped by medical staff at the hospital.

"Six weeks deep. Doctors didn't know me. Could be years of grinding ahead but determined to get out of this chair," Fatialofa wrote alongside the post.