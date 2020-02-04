Michael Fatialofa: Worcester lock leaves hospital to continue spinal injury recovery

The Worcester forward suffered the spinal cord injury within 60 seconds of coming on to face Saracens

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has been discharged from hospital and will continue his road to recovery in a spinal rehab centre.

The 27-year-old suffered a life changing-spinal cord injury in Worcester's 62-5 Gallagher Premiership loss at Saracens on January 4 and spent over two weeks in intensive care.

The New Zealander was then moved from the Intensive Care Unit at St Mary's Hospital in London to the Major Trauma Unit at the hospital in London and will continue his recovery at a spinal rehabilitation unit.

Fatialofa's wife Tatiana, who has been updating fans on the forward's injury, posted on her husband's own Instagram account confirming he has left hospital.

The post read: "After a month in hospital, finally solid enough to move to the spinal rehab clinic.

"Doctors, nurses & physios have been amazing. Overwhelmed by the love and support from family and friends.

"Thanks for riding with me. The marathon continues #ProfessorX."

A crowd funding page was launched by the Rugby Players' Association earlier this month to help fundraise for Fatialofa and his family.

The site raised over £11,000 in less than 18 hours, including donations from Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard and Saracens players Jamie George, Will Skelton and Duncan Taylor.

"As a family, we appreciate any help people are willing to give at this difficult time," Tatiana said.

"It is very humbling and well outside of our comfort zone to reach out and ask for support in this way.

"We would love to thank everyone in advance, and feel so overwhelmed already by the generosity, prayers and kindness Michael and I have been shown.

"Together, we can all ensure he has the best chance of regaining independence and living a fulfilling life again."

Worcester have also launched their own campaign for the forward, creating a special email address - fats@warriors.co.uk.- where messages of support can be sent for their forward to see as he continues his recovery.