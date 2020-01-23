Michael Fatialofa 'making good progress' after spinal surgery

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa is recovering after having surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord

Worcester Warriors have revealed Michael Fatialofa is "making good progress" on his recovery from spinal surgery.

The 27-year-old second row suffered a serious neck injury in Worcester's 62-5 Gallagher Premiership loss at Saracens on January 4.

He has now been moved from the Intensive Care Unit to the Major Trauma Unit at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Worcester hope the Kiwi lock will soon be able to move to Stoke Mandeville Hospital's world-renowned spinal injury unit.

Fatialofa was injured during Worcester's 62-5 defeat to Saracens on January 4

"Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit at St Mary's Hospital in London to the Major Trauma Unit at the hospital," read a Worcester statement.

"Michael has been diagnosed with a spinal contusion, a serious condition which causes compression on the spine. He has undergone surgery to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord caused by bruising and swelling.

"Michael's condition remains serious but he is making good progress and he is showing encouraging signs of improvement.

"Warriors have set up a special email account - fats@warriors.co.uk - so that Michael and his wife, Tatiana, can receive messages of support from well-wishers."