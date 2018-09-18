South Africa's Rassie Erasmus to coach Barbarians against Argentina

Rassie Erasmus will coach the Barbarians for the first time

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus will take charge of the Barbarians for the first time in December's clash with Argentina at Twickenham.

Erasmus guided the Springboks to their first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in nine years with Saturday's fine 36-34 win in Wellington.

Fresh from that triumph, the former Munster coach has now been confirmed to take charge of the world-famous invitational outfit on December 1.

"It's a terrific honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians later this year and it should be a great occasion at Twickenham," said Erasmus.

"The Barbarians are renowned for bringing together great individuals and the challenge for coaches is moulding them into a team that plays wonderful rugby, which they certainly showed earlier this year against England.

"There's a lot of important games for South Africa between now and then but the chance to work with a new group and take on Argentina once more will be a great end to the year."

The Barbarians pulled off a stunning 63-45 win over England at Twickenham in May and will be looking to conjure yet more free-spirited rugby against the ever-expansive Argentina.

The Pumas produced a historic triumph of their own last weekend, beating Australia 23-19 in Queensland for their first win on Wallabies turf in 35 years.

Erasmus will already have experienced Springbok stars Handre Pollard, Eben Etzebeth and Tendai Mtawarira in his Barbarians squad for the clash that follows directly on from South Africa's autumn international schedule.

Australia scrum-half Will Genia has also already committed to the Barbarians line-up, with further big names still to be confirmed.