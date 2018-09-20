Mathieu Bastareaud given five-week ban for forearm hit

1:42 Mathieu Bastareaud received a red card after striking Castres lock, Christophe Samson, across the head with his forearm Mathieu Bastareaud received a red card after striking Castres lock, Christophe Samson, across the head with his forearm

Toulon captain Mathieu Bastareaud has received a five-week ban for striking Castres lock Christophe Samson on the ground in a Top 14 game.

The France international was sent off for smashing a forearm across the head of Samson, who was defenceless on the turf, during Toulon's 28-27 win earlier this month.

Bastareaud was initially handed a six-week suspension by the National League of Rugby which was increased by one week due to his poor disciplinary record but because the 30-year-old pleaded guilty and showed remorse his suspension was reduced by two weeks.

The French skipper on their summer tour of New Zealand seemed to have taken exception to a tackle from Samson, who appeared annoyed by a hit on Castres team-mate Camille Gerondeau.

The incident was met by wide condemnation by leading figures within the game.

The centre, who was suspended for three weeks earlier in the campaign for an on-pitch homophobic remark, will not be available for Toulon until they visit Edinburgh in the Champions Cup on October 20.