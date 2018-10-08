Nathan Hughes could miss England's Autumn Internationals after being cited

Nathan Hughes (centre) in action for Wasps against Gloucester

England forward Nathan Hughes could miss the Autumn Internationals after being cited for punching at the weekend.

Hughes was cited, along with Lewis Ludlow, following Saturday's Gallagher Premiership match between Wasps and Gloucester at the Ricoh Arena which the Cherry and Whites won 35-21.

The back-row stands accused of punching or striking Ludlow during an incident in the final minute of the game, with the punishment for such an offence, if he is found guilty, typically ranging from two to 10 weeks.

England start their autumn campaign with a game against South Africa at Twickenham on November 3, with Tests against New Zealand and Japan in the following two weeks.

Gloucester flanker Ludlow has been cited in connection with an alleged stamp on Elliot Daly.

The hearings for both citings will take place in Coventry on Wednesday.