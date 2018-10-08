Sale and England winger Marland Yarde set for knee scan and operation

Marland Yarde suffered knee ligament damage at the weekend

Sale and England winger Marland Yarde will undergo a scan later on Monday after suffering a knee injury and is expected to have surgery on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old dislocated his knee during the win over Newcastle Falcons and he will be hoping the ligament damage is not serious.

Some positive news for Yarde is that he did not break any bones.

The England wing reassured supporters after the match having dislocated his left knee five minutes from time.

Overwhelmed and thankful for the messages I’ve received over night and this morning. Resting and recovering as best as I can. I’ll be back for sure! 💯🙏🏽 #chasers — Marland Yarde (@YardeM) October 7, 2018

Yarde, injured when slipping in a tackle, tweeted from a Manchester hospital: "Obviously devastated with what's happened and dislocating my knee but will stay positive until I know the full extent of what I have damaged."

He added on Sunday: "Resting and recovering as best as I can. I'll be back for sure!"

Yarde secured the most recent of his 13 England caps on the summer tour to Argentina in 2017 and joined Sale from Harlequins a year ago.