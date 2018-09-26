Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Joe Marler's international retirement, plus Nick Evans and World Rugby feature

Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast

This week Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss Joe Marler's international retirement, and bring us an in-depth interview with former All Black fly-half and current Harlequins coach Nick Evans.

Marler announced on Wednesday that he is stepping away from Test rugby to spend more time with his family, winning the last of his 59 caps in England's win over South Africa in Cape Town in June.

Meanwhile, Evans chats his journey to Quins, 2007 Rugby World Cup heartache and his fondness for fishing amongst much more!

Greenwood and Cox also look into the latest World Rugby proposals regarding July and November Test match windows from 2020 and the latest goings-on in the Gallagher Premiership.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe for more!