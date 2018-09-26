World Rugby keen to "inject further significance and investment" into new Test windows

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont is behind the idea

World Rugby is looking at "ways to inject further significance and excitement" into July and November Test match windows from 2020.

It follows meetings in Sydney of World Rugby's executive committee, with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont describing initial discussions as "highly productive."

A World Rugby professional game committee will now be convened, comprising representatives from all Tier One countries and several from Tier Two, and report to the executive committee.

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot favours a so-called World League competition from 2020 onwards.

It would see the world's top 12 nations competing in an annual tournament every November and being staged in alternate years by northern and southern hemispheres. It appears that idea is gathering momentum.

Agreement over a new global calendar from 2020 was reached in San Francisco last year. It included new fixed Test windows for July and November.

Agustin Pichot, World Rugby vice-chairman, favours a World League

In a statement, World Rugby said: "With the San Francisco accord delivering long-term calendar stability between 2020-32, the international federation has begun exploring within that framework ways to inject further significance and excitement into the July and November windows and optimise the commercial model for all.

"There are currently 338 million fans and 9.2 million players worldwide, and next year Asia will host its first Rugby World Cup, demonstrating the significant opportunity that exists for the international game to broaden its footprint."

Former England captain Beaumont, meanwhile, said that he feels "the time is right" to increase value of international rugby between World Cup competitions.

"Building on the solid foundations of the San Francisco calendar agreement, I believe that the time is right and the opportunity exists to do something really impactful that injects further excitement, significance and value into international rugby between Rugby World Cups for the benefit of all," he said.

"In line with this objective, we are examining models to maximise the potential of the July and November windows without changing the framework of the San Francisco agreement, and create an annual programme of meaningful matches that will unlock new markets, attract new fans and grow commercial revenues for all, while maintaining player welfare imperatives.