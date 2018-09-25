Argentina recall Manuel Montero for New Zealand clash

Manuel Montero has been recalled to Argentina's squad

Winger Manuel Montero has been recalled to Argentina's squad ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand.

Montero is a veteran of 27 Tests but has played just one match off the bench since 2016 and joins the squad to bolster the backline after fellow winger Ramiro Moyano was ruled out with a rib injury.

The 26-year-old is joined by two uncapped players - centre Matias Osadczuk and uncapped lock Santiago Grondona.

Osadczuk won the World Rugby rookie of the year award for the 2016-17 international sevens season and had already been training with the squad, while Grondona has been called up after fellow second row forward Lucas Paulos came down with flu.

Elsewhere midfield back Santiago Alvarez Fourcade has been dropped from the squad after being sent off for his club side at the weekend.

Ramiro Moyano misses Saturday's clash with a rib injury

Argentina, who have already beaten Australia and South Africa this season, will face the All Blacks hoping to record their first win against the world champions in what will be the 28th encounter between the sides.

New Zealand are coming off a narrow loss to South Africa but can clinch the Rugby Championship with a win and a bonus point at Velez Sarsfield.