Gallagher Premiership Saturday wrap: Leicester, Sale, and Gloucester victorious

Jordan Olowofela was on the scoresheet for Leicester as they beat Northampton at Twickenham

A look back on Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action, including Leicester beating Northampton at Twickenham, a big win for the Sharks over the Falcons and a super performance from Gloucester at Wasps...

Northampton Saints 15-23 Leicester Tigers

Jonny May gave England an injury scare ahead of their autumn series after leaving Leicester's 23-15 Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton with his right arm in a makeshift sling.

Jonny May picked up a serious-looking arm injury at Twickenham for Leicester

May was hurt during an eighth-minute carry and cut a disconsolate figure as he sat in the Twickenham stands watching the Tigers claim a win built on tries by Ben Youngs and Jordan Olowofela and the kicking of George Ford.

Eddie Jones names his squad for the Tests against the Springboks, New Zealand, Japan and Australia on Thursday week and he will not want to lose England's most effective player during the June tour to South Africa.

The game was played in the honour of former Northampton skipper Rob Horne

Wasps 21-35 Gloucester

Danny Cipriani made a happy return to the Ricoh Arena with a 15-point haul for Gloucester to help defeat his former side Wasps.

Danny Cipriani notched 15 points as Gloucester picked up victory at Wasps

Gloucester were deserved 35-21 winners as their forwards controlled long periods of the match with Wasps badly missing their talisman, Joe Launchbury, at the heart of their pack.

Charlie Sharples scored two tries for Gloucester, Ben Vellacott and Lewis Ludlow the others with Cipriani kicking three penalties and three conversions.

Charlie Sharples scored two tries in the Ricoh Arena success

Dan Robson, Elliot Daly and Juan De Jongh scored tries for the home side, Billy Searle converting all three.

Sale Sharks 20-7 Newcastle Falcons

Sale moved off the foot of the Gallagher Premiership table following a crucial 20-7 triumph over Newcastle at the AJ Bell Stadium.

It was an atrocious first half and remained locked at 0-0 until AJ MacGinty broke the deadlock with a penalty before Will Welch responded with a try for the visitors just shy of the break.

AJ MacGinty and Sale registered a vital home success over Newcastle

The second period was also initially low on quality in the early stages but Sale increased the intensity and were rewarded through James Phillips and Bryn Evans tries.

Steve Diamond's men had found their rhythm and confidence and they secured the win when Rohan Janse van Rensburg powered across the whitewash.

