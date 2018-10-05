Guinness PRO14 Friday wrap: Wins for Edinburgh, Glagsow and Connacht

Dave Rennie's side made it five wins from six matches

Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors and Connacht all secured victories in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday night.

Round 6 marks the final weekend of domestic action before the European competitions come into play with the remaining four matches being played on Saturday.

Take a look back at the trio of matches, including how Connacht recorded their first away victory against Ulster in 58 years.

Edinburgh 37-21 Toyota Cheetahs

Edinburgh extended their unbeaten home run to three Guinness PRO14 matches with a hard-fought victory over the Cheetahs.

Late tries from Viliame Mata and Jamie Ritchie sealed victory at BT Murrayfield but it was a laboured effort from an Edinburgh side that saw them again fail to ram home their superiority.

5⃣ points

3⃣ rd win of the season

👉 Another successful night in the capital!#AlwaysEdinburgh 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/VuLqYC3W6z — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) October 5, 2018

They were also guilty of the same defensive frailties that had marred their previous outings. However, those shortcomings did not prevent them from taking all five points to continue their upward trajectory.

First-half tries by Ben Toolis and Darcy Graham, plus a flawless kicking contribution by Simon Hickey handed the home side a 20-7 half-time lead.

The Cheetahs responded through converted scores from Nico Lee and Rabz Maxwane (2) but Edinburgh finished the stronger and Mata and Ritchie ensured the points would be staying in Scotland.

Glasgow Warriors 36-8 Zebre Rugby

Glasgow scored five tries for a bonus-point win as they saw off Zebre and cemented their place at the top of Conference A.

The home side had to wait to cut loose, though, after being restricted to a two-point 10-8 lead at the break.

Huw Jones scored an early try, converted by Adam Hastings who also slotted a penalty, but the visitors stayed in touch thanks to Apisai Tauyavuca's try and Marcello Violi's penalty.

The game turned, though, as Zebre's Johannes Meyer was sin-binned on 52 minutes and home tries flowed from George Turner, Greg Peterson and George and Pete Horne.

Hastings was faultless with the boot barring the final conversion of the night.

Ulster 15-22 Connacht

Tries from Tiernan O'Halloran and Bundee Aki, along with a penalty try, saw Connacht dramatically beat provincial rivals Ulster for a first triumph in Belfast since 1960.

The result saw Ulster fall to their second successive defeat less than week after suffering a record 64-7 reverse at Munster.

Ulster were forced to play the whole of the second half with 14 men on the pitch after flanker Mattie Rea was shown a red card for upending Cian Kelleher just after the restart.

With Marcell Coetzee having been shown a yellow card at the end of the opening 40 minutes, Ulster played the first 10 minutes of the second half with just 13 men which gave them little hope of rescuing the game.

Ulster's tries were from Jacob Stockdale and a late score from Nick Timoney, converted by John Cooney, which earned them a bonus point.