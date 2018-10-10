Wasps' Nathan Hughes suspended for Champions Cup game against Leinster

Nathan Hughes remains suspended after a disciplinary panel failed to reach a decision

Nathan Hughes will miss Wasps' Champions Cup game at Leinster due to suspension as he awaits a second disciplinary hearing.

The Wasps No 8 appeared before an independent panel on Wednesday evening after being cited for punching Lewis Ludlow during the loss to Gloucester last Saturday.

However, they failed to reach a decision.

Panel chair Gareth Graham said: "The independent panel appointed to deal with this case will reconvene in not less than seven days in order to deal with an issue that arose during the evening.

"No judgment will be issued by the panel in this period and the panel direct that the player, Wasps Rugby and the RFU are to make no further comment until the case has concluded.

"The player remains suspended until the conclusion of the matter."

Hughes was accused of punching or striking Ludlow in the final minute of Wasps' 35-21 loss at the Ricoh Arena with the punishment for such an offence, if found guilty, typically ranging from two to 10 weeks.

If Hughes is found guilty he could miss England's autumn internationals. They face South Africa at Twickenham on November 3, with Tests against New Zealand, Japan and Australia in the following three weeks.