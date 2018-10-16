Alex Lozowski cited twice, threatening England call-up

Alex Lozowski has been cited twice following Saracens' win over Glasgow on Sunday in the Champions Cup

Alex Lozowski has been hit with two citings following Saracens' 13-3 Champions Cup win over Glasgow on Sunday.

If either of the charges against Lozowski are upheld, his participation in England's autumn internationals could be in doubt.

The utility back has been brought before a disciplinary panel over an alleged dangerous entry into a ruck, and a possible dangerous tackle on Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson.

Lozowski will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday night.

The first England match that Lozowski could miss is against South Africa at Twickenham in less than three weeks' time, meaning a ban of that length would keep him out of Eddie Jones' squad.

Lozowski has four caps for England

Lozowski was named in the England training squad last month, but chances to impress Jones before next summer's World Cup are limited.

Elsewhere, Toulouse flanker Jerome Kaino faces a hearing over striking Bath's Jamie Roberts with the shoulder as the French club prevailed 22-20 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Former All Blacks back-rower Kaino was shown a yellow card at the time, but the incident will now be reviewed in a disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday, and he could face a suspension.

Toulouse prop Lucas Pointud will also face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday in Paris, for allegedly striking Bath prop Nathan Catt with the head.

Lyon's Manuel Carizza will face a hearing on Wednesday for allegedly striking Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans with his forearm.

Perpignan hooker Manu Leiataua was sent off in his side's Challenge Cup clash with Sale Sharks at Stade Aime Giral on Friday, and will also face a hearing on Wednesday.