Rhys Patchell could take 'rest of the season off' if he sustains another head injury, says Warren Gatland

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has raised the possibility of Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell sitting out the rest of the season if he sustains another head injury in the coming weeks.

Patchell missed Saturday's defeat to Racing 92 in the Champions Cup after suffering delayed concussion symptoms from a head injury he picked up against Ospreys.

The 25-year-old also sat out games against Leinster and Benetton Rugby in September after suffering a head injury against Ulster at the start of that month.

Patchell was named in Wales' squad for the November internationals but Gatland is unsure how much of a role he will play.

"We are concerned about him," Gatland admitted. "I need to reiterate and point out that player welfare is the most important thing for us.

"Rhys is going to come in with us - as will (Cardiff Blues fly-half) Jarrod (Evans) - and we've even had the discussion we might not even play him in this campaign.

"He will come in with us, we will look after him and he can train.

"I haven't had this discussion with the Scarlets or their medical team, but, having spoken to Prav (Welsh Rugby Union national medical manager Prav Mathema), my view would be that if he did get another knock in the next game or in the next four to six weeks, then he probably needs to do what George North did and take the rest of the season off to get himself right.

"We will assess where he is. The most important thing for players these days is their welfare, and we will not be taking any risks with Rhys or pushing him to get out on the field unless he's 100 per cent comfortable and confident, and we can see that confidence in his game."

While Gatland welcomes back eight British and Irish Lions to his squad following Wales' successful summer tour of Argentina, including skipper Alun Wyn Jones, centre Jonathan Davies and hooker Ken Owens, he is also without a number of injured players.

Aaron Shingler will miss the November internationals

Scarlets flankers Aaron Shingler and James Davies, Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau, Cardiff Blues back-row forward Josh Navidi and Ospreys centre Scott Williams are among the absentees.

Uncapped wings Jonah Holmes of Leicester Tigers and Ospreys' Luke Morgan have been called up for the games against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

Holmes, 26, has taken a circuitous route into the Wales squad after beginning his professional career as a scrum-half with Wasps. He also played for Rosslyn Park, Henley Hawks, London Scottish, London Welsh and Yorkshire Carnegie before arriving at Welford Road.

Leicester's Jonah Holmes has been called up by Wales

Explaining his decision to call up Holmes, Gatland said: "He has been on the Welsh exiles list, and his form for Leicester has been pretty outstanding in terms of the number of tries he has scored," Gatland said.

"He was man of the match against Northampton at Twickenham a couple of weeks ago, when he played exceptionally well.

"It gives us an opportunity to bring him in and have a look at him. He has played at full-back and on the wing and he is quick and physical as well.

"I rang him last week. He has been on the exiles list since 2016 as a player to look out for and keep an eye on.

"Until we had selection yesterday, you can't guarantee him anything. I had spoken to him and said we were interested, but that did not give him any guarantees that he would be selected in the squad."