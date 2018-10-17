George Smith signs contract extension with Bristol

George Smith has played in all six of Bristol's Gallagher Premiership matches so far this season

Former Wallabies forward George Smith has signed a contract extension with Gallagher Premiership club Bristol.

The 38-year-old flanker, who won 111 caps for Australia, originally agreed a six-month deal at Ashton Gate.

But Bristol have announced an extension that will see him remain with them until the end of this season.

"George has been a superb addition to the squad, as we were confident he would be," Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club's official website.

"Not only for his performances in the Premiership, where he has been one of our leaders on the pitch, but also for the way he has carried himself off the field.

"George sets a positive example, and the advice and mentoring he provides to the younger guys is invaluable.

"He brings nous and experience to us in a key position in the team. We are delighted to keep him here, and he's really enjoying it here, so it was an easy decision for both parties to make."

The Australian has featured in every top-flight game this season, helping Bristol to two wins from their opening six matches.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the first couple of months here and it's a great environment to be a part of", said Smith. "The boys are really buying into the club vision and what we are trying to achieve.

"There's plenty of rugby left to be played and I'm looking forward to continuing to contribute to Bristol Bears, however, I can."