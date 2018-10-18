Australia call up uncapped trio for final Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand in Japan

Jed Holloway could make his debut for Australia against New Zealand

Australia have included uncapped trio Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon and Angus Cottrell in their squad for the final Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand.

Samu Kerevi is also in the 31-man squad after missing the Rugby Championship with a bicep injury, although Michael Cheika says he may play in a sevens tournament this weekend to build his match fitness.

Sefa Naivalu, who last played for Australia in June 2017, and Jack Dempsey, who missed the entire season with a serious hamstring injury, both make the cut.

However, Tevita Kuridrani has not made the squad as he continues his recovery from a pectoral muscle injury sustained in July.

Caleb Timu has also been left out, with Cheika saying he needs to improve his fitness, while Lukhan Tui is absent after ruling himself out in order to support his family following the death of his step-father.

Samu Kerevi returns to the squad after injury, with his last Wallabies appearance coming against Ireland in June

Back-rower Holloway has caught the eye of Cheika, who coached the Waratahs man before taking up the role of Australia coach.

After naming his squad, Cheika said: "I think he's had a good year. I feel like he's taken a step forward in the way he approaches some of the areas around the contact.

"He's a good powerful athlete, he's a good ball carrier, he's very dynamic, good line-out work, so he's got all the skill-sets and I think I want to show him what the next level looks like."

As well as naming his squad for the Yokohama Test against the All Blacks, Cheika also took the opportunity to back his coaching staff after they came in for criticism following the Wallabies' poor form.

Before their stunning comeback against Argentina earlier this month, Australia had lost six of their past eight Tests, and there were suggestions an independent selector or coaching consultant would be appointed to work with Cheika.

Michael Cheika has backed his coaching staff following Australia's poor from

However, when asked about his coaches - backs coach Stephen Larkham, defence coach Nathan Grey and forwards coach Simon Raiwalui - he said: "Why do I believe in them? Because I've seen them do it.

"But what is important to note is that we do need to make some changes perhaps in ourselves and how we operate.

"We've been inconsistent, the big thing is around what technique do we need to be consistent. In a relatively inexperienced young group (of players), consistency is always an issue. But I believe in them."

Following Australia's Test against New Zealand on October 27, the Wallabies have a training camp in Japan and will then name their squad for the European tour, where they play Wales, Italy and England.

Australia squad to play New Zealand

Forwards - Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou.

Backs - Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps.