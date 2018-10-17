Australia to wear indigenous jersey when they face England at Twickenham

The shirt was designed by indigenous artist Dennis Golding

The Wallabies will wear an indigenous-themed jersey when they face England at Twickenham next month, the first time they have donned the kit overseas.

The shirt designed by indigenous artist Dennis Golding symbolises indigenous and non-indigenous communities coming together as one, and was first worn by the Australians when they beat the All Blacks in Brisbane last October.

The autumn international clash with England, on November 24, will be the third and final Test for the Wallabies during their northern hemisphere spring tour.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper said the jersey gave the squad the chance to recognise the importance of indigenous culture in Australia.

"New Zealand and England are two of our closest rivals on the sporting field, no matter what sport you talk about, so I think it's very fitting that we will play our first two matches in this special jersey against these two teams," Hooper said.

The Wallabies have not defeated England since Australian coach Eddie Jones took over in late 2015.

The team will also face Wales in Cardiff on November 10 and Italy in Padua a week later during the spring tour.