Danny Cipriani banned for three weeks for dangerous tackle against Munster

Cipriani was given a three-week suspension by a three-man independent disciplinary panel at a hearing in Paris on Wednesday

Danny Cipriani has been handed a three-week suspension following his red card for a dangerous tackle in Gloucester's Champions Cup defeat to Munster on Saturday.

The fly-half was sent-off during the first-half of the match at Kingsholm Stadium after making a no-arms tackle on Rory Scannell and catching the centre in the face.

An independent disciplinary hearing took place in Paris on Wednesday morning, during which Cipriani accepted the decision to show him a red card.

Cipriani saw red for this high, no-arms tackle on Rory Scannell

A three-man committee decided the offence lay in the mid-range of sanctions, as set out by World Rugby, and selected a six-week suspension as the entry point.

However, Cipriani's ban was reduced by 50 per cent - the maximum allowable - due to his clear disciplinary record and timely expression of remorse.

The 30-year-old - who is not in the England squad for the autumn internationals - is free to return to action on Monday, November 12.