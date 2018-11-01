Swing Low Pub Show preview - Michael Lynagh, Sean Fitzpatrick, Eddie Jones, Owen Farrell and more

Watch the Swing Low Pub Show here from 8pm Watch the Swing Low Pub Show here from 8pm

England's exciting November schedule of Quilter Internationals is nearly here - and ahead of Saturday's Test with South Africa, we have a special live programme: the Swing Low Pub Show!

Our guests include Michael Lynagh, Sean Fitzpatrick, Maggie Alphonsi and Will Greenwood, who will provide all the essential rugby chat live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 8pm on Thursday.

The show will be split into four parts, and in the opening segment we'll have an exclusive interview with England co-captains Owen Farrell and Dylan Hartley.

We'll also look ahead and preview the England Women side's upcoming autumn schedule, with games against the USA, Canada and Ireland - all live on Sky Sports.

In part two, we'll have a Rugby Championship review and gain the inside track on three of England's November opponents - South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Former Springbok Hanyani Shimange, Wallabies legend Lynagh and All Black great Fitzpatrick will deliver the analysis.

Part three will revolve around the context of the upcoming 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan - who are England's other opponents this month - as head coach Eddie Jones takes us behind the scenes of England's training camp and to each of the World Cup venues where his team will play Pool C fixtures.

We'll also hear from Japan's Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, and Jones on that famous World Cup 2015 success over South Africa.

A World Cup themed Pub Quiz is on the agenda in part three, before we preview this weekend's big Springboks v England clash in part four.

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action starts on Saturday, November 3 against South Africa before clashes against New Zealand, Japan and Australia.