Former New Zealand wing Julian Savea flips car after sleeping at wheel, says his wife

Julian Savea is lucky to be alive, says his wife Fatima

Former New Zealand wing Julian Savea is "lucky" to be alive after falling asleep at the wheel and flipping his car on Saturday night, says his wife.

Fatima Savea says anybody who knows her husband - who played for the All Blacks 54 times - knows he has a habit of falling "asleep anywhere at any minute".

She wrote on Instagram: "Julian fell asleep behind the wheels of his car and flipped his car. Thankfully he is safe and sound after being dropped home by the ambulance.

Savea won the 2015 Rugby World Cup with New Zealand

"If you know Julian you'll know he falls asleep anywhere at any minute (a problem he's always had). Julian was lucky tonight."

The 28-year-old World Cup winner scored his first try for Toulon in their win over Perpignan on Saturday after joining the Top 14 side in September.