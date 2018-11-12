Rugby Union News

Bordeaux Begles and general manager Rory Teague part ways

Defence coach Joe Worsley will take charge on a temporary basis

Last Updated: 12/11/18 11:47am

Rory Teague had been in charge at Bordeaux since January

Bordeaux Begles and general manager Rory Teague have parted ways by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old Englishman will be replaced by defence coach Joe Worsley on a temporary basis.

The decision comes with the Top 14 side on a run of just one win in five matches - the most recent of which was a 40-0 defeat at Toulouse.

Teague took up his role at Bordeaux - his first as a general manager - in January this year.

A Bordeaux statement read: "The club salutes the immense work done by Rory Teague to professionalise the structures of the club and wishes him much success for the rest of his career."

