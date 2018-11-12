Bordeaux Begles and general manager Rory Teague part ways

Rory Teague had been in charge at Bordeaux since January

Bordeaux Begles and general manager Rory Teague have parted ways by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old Englishman will be replaced by defence coach Joe Worsley on a temporary basis.

The decision comes with the Top 14 side on a run of just one win in five matches - the most recent of which was a 40-0 defeat at Toulouse.

Teague took up his role at Bordeaux - his first as a general manager - in January this year.

A Bordeaux statement read: "The club salutes the immense work done by Rory Teague to professionalise the structures of the club and wishes him much success for the rest of his career."