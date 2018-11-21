WATCH: Eddie Jones names his favourite Wallabies

0:45 Ahead of England's Test against Australia live on Sky Sports, Eddie Jones picks out his favourite Wallabies of all time Ahead of England's Test against Australia live on Sky Sports, Eddie Jones picks out his favourite Wallabies of all time

Eddie Jones will oversee a fifth Test as England head coach against his home nation Australia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

His record against the Wallabies while in charge of England is an impressive one, reading five wins from five games: a 3-0 series win Down Under in 2016, a November 2016 success and victory over Michael Cheika's charges at Twickenham this time last year.

Thursday marks 15 years to the day since Sir Clive Woodward's England enjoyed Rugby World Cup final glory in 2003 after beating the Wallabies in Australia - a Wallabies side which was coached by none other than Jones.

England vs Australia Live on

Can the Aussie make it six wins from six games against the men in gold while at the England helm?

Click play on the video above to find out which three players Jones picks as his favourite Wallabies while on a train in Japan and why!

Sky Sports joined England rugby boss Eddie Jones on a journey around Japan as preparations continue ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

You can watch our full documentary - Eddie Jones: Rugby, Japan and Me - on demand.

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action continues on Saturday against Australia.