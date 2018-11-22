Eddie Jones says England expect a 'slogathon' against Australia

1:26 England head coach Eddie Jones told Sky Sports why he decided to start with Jamie George at hooker ahead of co-captain Dylan Hartley England head coach Eddie Jones told Sky Sports why he decided to start with Jamie George at hooker ahead of co-captain Dylan Hartley

England head coach Eddie Jones says they expect Australia to start Saturday's Test match at Twickenham "like a bull at a gate".

Jones has made nine changes to the side which came from behind to beat Japan, but has decided to stick with hooker Jamie George ahead of co-captain Dylan Hartley for Saturday's Test with the Wallabies, live on Sky Sports Action.

"We think that is the best order," said Jones. "Australia tend to come out in the first 20 minutes of the game like a bull at a gate.

"They'll have a lot of energy, a lot of ball movement and we feel Jamie will be better in that part of the game.

"In the last part of the game we feel it'll be more of an arm wrestle, more of a 'slogathon' and that's where Dylan's suited."

Jamie George has retained his starting place ahead of England's co-captain Dylan Hartley

Alongside Hartley in the replacements is the returning Manu Tuilagi. The 27-year-old last played for England during the 2016 Six Nations and missed their first three autumn Tests due to a groin injury.

"He trained yesterday and came through it really well", said Jones. "It is a good opportunity for him and the team. Manu can't wait to get out there.

"We're really pleased how he's stuck at it. We feel this week he's ready to go."

Joe Cokanasiga made a try-scoring debut for England against Japan

Elsewhere, Jack Nowell's hamstring injury means Joe Cokanasiga continues on the wing and Jones expects him to make the most of his chance.

"It's a great opportunity for him", said Jones. "We've been really impressed with what he's done. He keeps delighting us with the way he's improving."

