Eddie Jones backs TMO over Owen Farrell tackle in England win over Australia

Owen Farrell puts in another controversial tackle - this time on Izack Rodda

Eddie Jones refused to be drawn on Owen Farrell's controversial tackle in England's win over Australia on Saturday after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika described the officiating as "ludicrous".

England were emphatic 37-18 winners in the concluding Quilter International after second-half tries from Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and Farrell swept them out of sight.

But once more the spotlight fell on the officiating after referee Jaco Peyper declined to punish Farrell for a shoulder-led tackle on Izack Rodda as he stopped the onrushing Wallabies lock on the stroke of half-time.

1:20 Australia players were left dismayed after Farrell avoided giving away a penalty try for a no-arms tackle on Rodda Australia players were left dismayed after Farrell avoided giving away a penalty try for a no-arms tackle on Rodda

Peyper declined to use the TMO for a challenge that Sir Clive Woodward said should have been a penalty try - an outcome which would have thrust Australia 17-13 ahead with a conversion to come.

Farrell escaped sanction for a similar tackle in the autumn opener against South Africa, while a week later England were denied victory against New Zealand when a late try was ruled out by the TMO.

While Cheika was adamant it should have been a penalty try, Jones adopted the same line he has used throughout the autumn when asked for his view on the officiating of Farrell's tackle by refusing to criticise the officials.

1:15 Michael Cheika says Australia 'should move up to the Northern Hemisphere' to be able to get decisions off referees Michael Cheika says Australia 'should move up to the Northern Hemisphere' to be able to get decisions off referees

"You guys love the TMO, I don't. I just accept whatever decision the TMO makes and that is the end of it," Jones said.

"We have had some good decisions, we have had some bad decisions, we just accept them."

"Speak to Michael about it. I'm sure he'll talk about it. Why talk to me about Michael Cheika?"

4:12 Highlights from England's win over Australia at Twickenham stadium. Highlights from England's win over Australia at Twickenham stadium.

Jones was more forthcoming surrounding the performance of his players especially Joe Cokanasiga who ran in England's third try and the 21-year-old Bath powerhouse almost added a second with a brilliant catch and run.

Joe Cokanasiga is just getting started, says Jones

"Joe's just starting. He's still got his training pants on. Wait until he gets proper pants. He'll be able to play a bit. He'll definitely get them. He's going shopping now."