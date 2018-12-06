Richard Wigglesworth extends Saracens deal until 2020

Richard Wigglesworth has been with Saracens since 2010

Richard Wigglesworth has signed a new deal with Saracens that will extend his stay at Allianz Park until the summer of 2020.

The 35-year-old, who joined the club from Sale Sharks in 2010, is now set to complete a decade of service for the reigning Premiership champions.

After signing his new contract, Wigglesworth said: "I've been lucky enough to have been part of the club for nine years and I don't think there's too many people who have wanted to leave, and there's a lot of people who have wanted to come.

The 35-year-old was recalled to the England squad this year, having not played for his country since 2015

"I've enjoyed a lot of success here and I'm not interested in that finishing at the moment."

Wigglesworth became the all-time record appearance holder in the Premiership in September, and earned himself a recall to the England squad this year after over two years out of the side.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was delighted with the scrum-half's new deal, saying: "He's incredibly professional. He's understood the need to look after his body and there's nobody more diligent when it comes to that side of things.

"It says something about his determination and competitiveness that at his age he's been able to force his way back into England reckoning. It's an incredible achievement and it's great for us to keep him on for another year."