Mark McCall happy with life at Saracens as possible England vacancy in 2021 looms

Mark McCall expects to be at Saracens in the long-term

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has joined Rob Baxter in distancing himself from becoming Eddie Jones' replacement as England coach.

Jones extended his contract with England until 2021 early this year but interim RFU chief executive Nigel Melville said earlier this week longer-term planning would soon be underway, with the Australian involved in the process of finding his replacement.

Exeter Chiefs coach Baxter, one of the favourites for the role along with Wales coach Warren Gatland, said it was "unlikely" he would leave the Devon club for England when he spoke to the Will Greenwood podcast on Wednesday.

Like Baxter, McCall has a long record of success in the Premiership, having won three Premiership titles and a pair of Champions Cups since joining Saracens nearly a decade ago.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "I have signed a deal here for the next three seasons after this one, and all of the coaches have signed up to that.

"We are really happy here and we think there is a lot more we can achieve with the group we have.

"I know how difficult coaching can be, and sometimes you end up in a place which is good, in the right place at the right time.

"We have been here for 10 years together and have a group who can be around for the next three or four years, not just our coaches but our academy staff and physios too.

"We think there is a lot to achieve together and hopefully we can do that."