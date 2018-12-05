Warren Gatland could succeed Eddie Jones as England head coach

Warren Gatland has been the British and Irish Lions head coach twice

The RFU interim chief Nigel Melville is planning to speak with Warren Gatland about succeeding Eddie Jones when the England head coach's tenure comes to an end.

Melville, who stepped last month in as interim chief following the resignation of Steve Brown, intends to compile a list of potential candidates to replace Jones with the aim of looking at home-grown coaches.

In line for the role is Jones' predecessor Stuart Lancaster, as well as Gatland, with Melville stating he would consider speaking to both.

Stuart Lancaster was appointed as England head coach in 2011

He said: "Warren's a very good coach but I'm not sure what his plans are. I'll speak to Warren and a number of others and then we'll see."

The announcement came after Ireland stated they are appointing Andy Farrell, Lancaster's former right-hand man, as their new head coach to replace Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wales also confirmed in July, Wayne Pivac would replace Gatland after the tournament in their succession plan.

Lancaster has been coaching at Leinster since 2016, helping them beat Racing 92 in the 2018 Champions Cup final.

He was sacked by the RFU due to a pool stage exit at the 2015 World Cup - the first host nation in Rugby World Cup history to do so.

Andy Farrell, who is defence coach at Ireland, is "privileged" to be taking over from Joe Schmidt next year.

Lancaster may work under Farrell at Ireland but Melville has not ruled out an approach for the Englishman.

"Why would it be a problem?" said Melville. "I didn't get rid of ­anyone. I'll talk to anyone who has the requisite talent to do the job for us. I am English, this is England, and, of course, it would be great to have an English coach.

"I haven't spoken to Stuart so [I'm] not sure if it's the path that he sees for himself but we have been monitoring ­everyone for the past 18 months.

"We have got a spreadsheet of everything and everyone, different levels, assistant coaches, kicking coaches, all sorts.

"We have English coaches working overseas as well, quite a few of them in France [the likes of Joe Worsley, Alex King and, recently departed, Rory Teague].

England have won two Six Nations titles under Jones - one being a Grand Slam

"I'll be meeting with everyone who is a potential target for us. All our top English coaches will be contacted. We have got to have the best coach for the job."

Jones is the first overseas coach England have hired and he signed a contract extension until 2021 that will see him remain as head coach unless they fail at next year's World Cup.

Melville also said Jones would be a part of the consultation programme and they would "take Eddie's feedback" as to who they include.

The panel, who will make the list of candidates, will be put together in the New Year.