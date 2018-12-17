Champions Cup best of Round 4: plaudits for Toulouse and Racing 92

Toulouse celebrate their win over Wasps

We look back at the talking points after the fourth round of the 2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup.

Game of the round

Joe Tekori wins a lineout ball for Toulouse

There were plenty of fine performances across the weekend but Toulouse and Wasps provided us with a real corker at the Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday.

In wet and windy conditions, both sides came to play and produced some remarkable running rugby.

Defence was certainly not at a premium here and Les Rouge et Noir will certainly need to work on that ahead of their trip to Leinster, but hats off to both sides for wanting to run the ball.

There were eight tries in all, with Toulouse outscoring Wasps five tries to three as they ran out 42-27 winners and remain unbeaten at the top of Pool One.

Toulouse's winger Yoann Huget (C) runs to score a try

Try of the Round

Bernard Le Roux makes a break to set up our try of the round

A couple of contenders for try of the round came from the Toulouse v Wasps game - namely Willie Le Roux's efforts and Antoine Dupont's second, but this week the honours go to Racing 92.

The immaculate Finn Russell took the ball flat in his own 22, ghosted through some defence and roared upfield before shifting the ball onto centre Henry Chavancy, who in turn was well supported by Bernard Le Roux. The big flanker was hauled down metres short but centre Virimi Vakatawa was there to power his way over.

Performance of the round

Iain Henderson scored a brace for Ulster while Jonny Sexton ran the show for Leinster and Finn Russell was in a class above for Racing.

Antoine Dupont is tackled by Ben Harris

However, it was Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont who really caught the eye with his performance against Wasps. His game management was excellent and he made all the right choices to get the best out of his forwards and his backs.

He scored two tries as well - his first minutes into the second half when he ran a great supporting line to round off Yoann Huget's break and he was also on hand to finish off Thomas Ramos' 30-metre break.

Talking point of the round

Leicester Tigers after their defeat to Racing 92

What has happened to Leicester? The English rugby heavyweights are reeling from their worst results sequence for more than 40 years. Their defeat to Racing 92 was their eighth in succession, leaving them struggling on European and domestic fronts.

Tigers' interim boss Geordan Murphy feels that Leicester have sunk to their lowest point in his two decades at the club as a player and coach. The statistics paint a bleak picture. Leicester have not won since defeating Champions Cup opponents the Scarlets on October 19, losing eight games on the bounce in three different competitions.

Overall this term, their record shows just four victories from 16 starts, and in nine matches they have conceded more than 30 points.