French rugby want changes to tackle height in wake of Stade Francais teenager's death

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the French National League (LNR) have proposed changes to World Rugby to lower the legal height of a tackle to waist level.

During a meeting in Paris between the three governing bodies, French rugby bosses, including FFR president Bernard Laporte, also suggested banning head-on-head tackles and those made by two players at the same time.

The conference was organised following the recent death of Stade Francais teenager Nicolas Chauvin - and the FFR have offered to trial the new laws in their amateur competitions.

Chauvin was just 19 years old when he died in hospital after suffering a broken neck, which triggered a heart-attack during a match in Bordeaux on Sunday.

FFR president Laporte said: "Our game has to fundamentally evolve so that rugby becomes a game of movement and avoiding collisions.

"With that it's important to change the mentality of players and change the laws, most notably to do with tackling."

In September, World Rugby trialled lowering the tackle height from the shoulder to nipple line at the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Romania.

The organisation also confirmed it will put together a world forum to discuss player health and the evolution of the game's laws in March 2019 in France.

It will begin the process of eventual law experimentation ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.