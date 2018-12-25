Rugby Union News

Sale Sharks tie captain Jono Ross down to new deal

Last Updated: 25/12/18 12:05pm

Jono Ross has signed a new contract with Sale Sharks
Sale captain Jono Ross has signed a new three-year deal with the Sharks.

Ross joined the club from Stade Francais ahead of the 2017-18 season and was named captain at the start of the current campaign.

And the 28-year-old flanker is predicting a bright future for the club.

"We have a fantastic group of boys at the club and we are building towards something special here in the North-West," he told the Sale Sharks website.

"My wife and I have settled nicely in Manchester and I had no hesitation when Steve asked me to stay at the club. I am really excited to continue my journey here and believe that there are big things to come in the very near future."

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond added: "Jono Ross is one of the most professional and dedicated players I have ever had the privilege to coach.

"His work rate and desire are on a different level and his leadership qualities are exceptional. He is the catalyst of all good things going on at the club, so we are delighted to keep hold of him."

