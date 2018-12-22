PRO14 Saturday round-up: Ospreys, Edinburgh and Leinster pick up league victories

Andrew Porter's dramatic late try ensured Leinster came from 17 points down with 17 minutes left to beat Connacht

Catch up on all of Saturday's Guinness PRO14 action as Leinster came back from the dead against Connacht, Edinburgh dispatched Glasgow and Ospreys saw off Scarlets...

Ospreys 19-12 Scarlets

Wing Luke Morgan scored the only try of the game as Ospreys fought back to win a tight Guinness PRO14 Welsh derby against Scarlets at the Liberty Stadium.

Scarlets, who had won their last four matches against Ospreys, had led at half-time but the hosts rallied to claim a 19-12 win and force Wayne Pivac's men to settle for a losing bonus point.

As well as Morgan's try, Ospreys were indebted to man-of-the-match Sam Davies who provided 14 points with the boot.

Scarlets' points came from three first-half Rhys Patchell penalties and Dan Jones' late kick.

Edinburgh 23-7 Glasgow Warriors

Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as Edinburgh took the bragging rights in the first leg of the Guinness PRO14 festive double-header with a comprehensive 23-7 win over Glasgow Warriors.

FT | It's a massive win in tonight's #1872Cup first leg as two tries from Duhan van der Merwe are the difference at BT Murrayfield. [23-7] pic.twitter.com/S81sp1SZxQ — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) December 22, 2018

The result means the capital outfit remain unbeaten at Murrayfield this season, although it owed as much to the shortcomings of the visitors as it did to the creativity of the hosts.

Both Edinburgh tries came courtesy of interceptions by Van der Merwe, with the pinpoint accuracy of Jaco van de Walt's boot adding the rest as he landed both conversions and three penalties.

The Warriors' points came just before the break when Pete Horne dotted down and Adam Hastings converted for a 13-7 interval score-line that failed to reflect the one-way traffic in the home side's favour for much of the opening 40 minutes.

Leinster 33-29 Connacht

Andrew Porter's last-gasp try topped off a fantastic late fightback as Leinster overcame Connacht 33-29 in an enthralling nine-try Guinness PRO14 derby at the RDS.

FULL TIME AT THE RDS!!!! WHAT A COMEBACK!!!! #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/xcAjY7IJ5j — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 22, 2018

The burly Ireland prop scored at the end of a strength-sapping 41 phases, denying a heartbroken Connacht their first win over Leinster in Dublin since September 2002.

Trailing by 17 points, the hosts reeled off tries from Sean Cronin, Dan Leavy and Porter in the final 12 minutes to move 16 points clear at the top of Conference B.

The defending champions, showing 12 changes from last week's European victory over Bath, were 19-7 down at half-time as Connacht's electric attack produced tries from Cian Kelleher, Darragh Leader and man-of-the-match Jack Carty, who converted two of them.

Scores from Academy centre Conor O'Brien and Mick Kearney - the first of his provincial career - kept Leinster in touch, only for Caolin Blade to bag the westerners' 47th-minute bonus point and Carty added a penalty. However, Leinster's bench eventually had the bigger say with that breathtaking three-try finish.