PRO14 wrap: Ulster see off Munster while Cardiff pip the Dragons

Gareth Anscombe converted a late penalty to give Cardiff the win

Ulster go second on the PRO14 table with a 19-12 win against Munster, while a last-kick penalty saw Cardiff Blues beat the Dragons 19-16.

Cardiff Blues 19-16 Dragons

A last-kick penalty saw Cardiff Blues nick the first Welsh derby of the Christmas period in a drab game at the Arms Park, beating the Dragons 19-16.

It was the dismissal of visiting prop Lloyd Fairbrother 31 minutes that would be the most critical factor, with Gareth Anscombe condemning the Dragons to defeat at the death.

The Dragons had already lost full-back Zane Kirchner to an early yellow card and the absences allowed that Blues to do just enough to run out winners.

Dan Fish scored a try for Blues with Anscombe kicking four penalties and a conversion.

Jarryd Sage scored the Dragons' try with Josh Lewis kicking two penalties and a drop goal. Jason Tovey added a conversion.

ULSTER 19-12 MUNSTER

Ulster ran in three tries as they moved up to second in Guinness PRO14 Conference B with a 19-12 victory against a weakened Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Tries from hooker Rob Herring, winger Robert Baloucoune and replacement scrum-half David Shanahan earned the hosts a fourth straight win in all competitions.

We enjoyed that. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/Pik9ZdeaUU — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 21, 2018

All of Munster's points came from penalties, with substitute Bill Johnston's 80th-minute effort earning the visitors a losing bonus point.