Will Greenwood podcast: Abbie Scott interview plus a European round-up

Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast

Rupert Cox interviews Abbie Scott, while Will Greenwood phones in from the Alps to review Europe and more with Stuart Barnes.

Scott talks to Cox about how she got into rugby despite none of her family being fans of the sport, her favourite Christmas songs, and the injuries that she has suffered.

Barnes and Greenwood discuss the fourth round of Heineken Champions Cup with some big battles expected in the next round of fixtures in January.

The pair also discuss the recent appointment of Geordan Murphy as Leicester head coach, having done the job on an interim basis since Matt O'Connor was sacked in September after just one game of the season.

Will Greenwood joined on the phone from the Alps this week

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!