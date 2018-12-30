Harlequins dismiss Dave Ward spitting claim against Wasps

Dave Ward received a yellow card after appearing to spit in Thomas Young's direction before treading on his opponent's ankle

Harlequins say there is "no case to answer" after Dave Ward allegedly spat in Thomas Young's direction, but have handed the player a one-match ban for the stamp which followed.

Ward received a yellow card following the incident on Saturday during Harlequins' 20-13 victory over Wasps at Twickenham.

Former England fly-half Andy Goode labelled Ward an "absolute coward" on Twitter, calling the pictures "pretty conclusive", though Claremont back Nick Abendanon replied: "Evidence of him spitting yes. Every rugby player in the world spits on the field. No evidence of it making contact with the player."

After reviewing the footage, Harlequins released a statement saying they were "satisfied" Ward did not spit at Thomas.

Ward added: "I apologise unreservedly to Thomas Young, Wasps and everyone at Harlequins for my yellow card yesterday.

Harlequins beat Wasps 20-13 at Twickenham on Saturday

"I would also like to make clear that I did not spit on another player during the match yesterday. Regardless of what the television footage looks like I know that I have never spat on a player in all my career and will never do so."

However, Ward will be suspended for one match for treading on Young's ankle, which occurred moments after the alleged spitting incident.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "We have reviewed this episode as a club and I have spoken with Dave.

"We do not coach, condone or accept foul play and on behalf of the team and the club, I apologise to Thomas, (Wasps coach) Dai (Young) and Wasps for this incident. It was an unnecessary and regrettable incident in what was a tightly contested match at Twickenham."