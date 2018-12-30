VOTE: Rugby Union Team of the Year for 2018

Who would you select in a world XV of 2018?

Another calendar year of rugby union is almost over - and what a 12 months we have enjoyed!

Back in March, Ireland picked up their third Grand Slam title, sealing the Six Nations title (and Triple Crown) in the snow at Twickenham.

On the club scene, Saracens recovered from a shaky start to roar back in 2018 and secure the Premiership title against Exeter in May, while Leinster completed a cup double to remember, beating Racing 92 in Bilbao to become European champions for a fourth time, and Scarlets in Dublin to become PRO14 champions.

Castres shocked Europe again by winning the Top 14, while in the southern hemisphere the Crusaders proved Super Rugby top dogs for the second consecutive campaign in August.

In June, we were treated to some stunning three-Test tours: South Africa came to life under Rassie Erasmus to beat England 2-1, Ireland came back to beat Australia 2-1 and New Zealand romped past France 3-0. Wales also enjoyed a 2-0 series success in Argentina.

In October, the Rugby Championship concluded in familiar fashion as the All Blacks became champions for the third year in succession and sixth time in seven years - but there were wobbles over the tournament, most notably against the Boks, who won dramatically in Wellington and somehow lost to New Zealand in Pretoria from the jaws of victory.

And in November, the northern hemisphere welcomed the best from the southern hemisphere to these shores. England returned to form, beating the Springboks (controversially), Wallabies and just losing out to the All Blacks.

Wales enjoyed a fruitful autumn too, winning four games from four including eye-catching successes over Australia and South Africa.

But the headline result of the year came from Dublin in November as No 2 hosted the world No 1, and the Irish secured a historic first victory over New Zealand at home, to sit alongside their win in Chicago from two years ago.

It has been an amazing year - but who would make it into your team of 2018? Vote position-by-position below to select your XV...