Jersey's Auguy Slowik wins Sky Sports try of the year

Auguy Slowik's try for Jersey against London Irish has been voted as the Sky Sports try of 2018.

Slowik's spectacular effort helped Jersey to a 17-14 win against the Championship leaders and inflicted their only loss of the campaign so far.

The Championship try was up against some stiff competition from Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship - including World Rugby's try of the year, scored by All Black Brodie Retallick against Australia.

However it was the Championship side that got the most votes with as Slowik rounded off a remarkable team effort that started behind their own goal line. In fact it was a runaway victory as the try garnered a massive 58 per cent of the votes!

"Stood on our own goal line, and down to 14 men, the only thought In my head was chase the kick... but then after the ball was split and some magic from Will Homer, Brett Herron and Aaron Penberthy, I thought if I keep up with play here we could potentially score!" Slowik told Sky Sports.

"As I got the ball and stepped inside to score, I knew I had finished a great team try... but I honestly didn't think it would be good enough to be Sky Sports' try of 2018!

"But from the impact it has caused on social media, it would be surreal to beat the likes of Barrett and Retallick to this award."

Jersey Reds coach Harvey Biljon was also delighted with the try and said that the nomination and subsequent win has done wonders for the club.

"There's been some great publicity for the club, and the Championship, as a result of this score," said Biljon.

"We've had quite a few spectacular tries this season, and it shows that the Reds can score tries from anywhere. It was great that it came in an important match as well, helping us become the only team to beat London Irish so far this season."

Click on the video above to see Slowik's winning try along with the other contenders.