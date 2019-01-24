All Blacks hooker Dane Coles re-signs with New Zealand through 2021

Veteran hooker Dane Coles has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old, who plays for the Hurricanes, has played 60 Tests for the All Blacks since making his debut against Scotland in 2012.

But he missed most of the last two seasons with a variety of injuries, including a long battle with a concussion and knee and calf problems.

Many current All Blacks, led by captain Kieran Read, are expected to depart for lucrative overseas contracts following the 2019 World Cup.

Kieran Read will move on from All Blacks duty after the 2019 World Cup

Ben Smith and Nehe Milner-Skudder have already announced their departures, to Pau and Toulon respectively.

After New Zealand won the 2015 World Cup, eight senior players - including Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Ma'a Nonu - either retired or moved overseas.

But Coles says he has "never played rugby to chase money" and is hopeful other senior players will also choose to remain in New Zealand.

"Everyone is different and I can only speak from how I feel," he said. "It would be awesome to see other guys stay in New Zealand, but people have got families to support and other goals in life and that's totally up to them.

"But it's not the end of the world staying in New Zealand, it's a beautiful place to live with great people and that's why I want to stay."

Dane Coles (R) faces a battle to unseat Codie Taylor (R) as the All Blacks first-choice hooker

Coles, however, faces a battle to re-establish himself as the number one hooker in the country after Codie Taylor inherited that role during his injury absence and was this year a finalist for the New Zealand Player of the Year title.

Head coach Steve Hansen kept Taylor as his first-choice hooker ahead of Coles for the recent autumn internationals, but said Coles remained an "important asset" for the All Blacks.

"Dane is a valued member of the All Blacks group. He is an important leader on and off the field and passionate advocate for the game and the All Blacks," Hansen said.

"He is an important asset to any team he plays for and we are all very happy he has re-signed."