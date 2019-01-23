England's Owen Farrell confident of facing Ireland in Six Nations

Owen Farrell said he 'should be training towards the end of this week'

Owen Farrell is confident he will be fit to play in England's opening Six Nations game against Ireland on February 2.

Farrell missed Saracens' European Champions Cup win over Glasgow on Saturday after undergoing a minor procedure on a thumb injury.

"The hand is good. I had something small done to it on the weekend," Farrell said at the Six Nations launch in south west London.

"I should be training towards the end of this week. It was a gradual thing and is something small."

When asked if he expected to play against Ireland, Farrell replied: "I'm confident, yes."

Farrell will captain the team with Dylan Hartley already absent because of a knee injury.

Head coach Eddie Jones added: "I think, Owen, the more he can get quality rest time, the better. He is guy that has a huge workload for us and he has a huge workload for his club.

"So he has had a small procedure on his wrist. He will rehab that well and he should be back in training by the end of the week. I am confident Owen is going to play.

"We have got George Ford as well so we are well stocked at No 10."

England are set to travel to Portugal on January 23 to begin preparations for their trip to Dublin to take on last year's Grand Slam winners.

Joe Launchbury (neck), Brad Shields (side strain) and Nathan Hughes (ankle) all sustained injuries at the weekend, and Jones said the trio would be assessed later on Wednesday.

Dylan Hartley is out with a knee injury

"We get together later today before we fly out to Portugal," added Jones. "If we were to train, we would have 34 out of 36 available so a couple of them will be missing."

Jones refused to elaborate on which two players would be absent from training.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt revealed that when passing Jones in the venue for the Six Nations launch the Australian joked: "Get ready for a few grenades".

When asked to elaborate, Jones responded: "They're in Portugal, we're in Portugal. I'm going to the airport now and buying a pair of binoculars."