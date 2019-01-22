England add Jonathan Joseph to squad ahead of Six Nations opener against Ireland

Jonathan Joseph proved his fitness to Eddie Jones by playing 50 minutes of Bath's defeat to Toulouse in the European Champions Cup on Sunday

Jonathan Joseph has been added to the England squad ahead of the Six Nations curtain-raiser against Ireland next month.

The 27-year-old centre was originally left out of Eddie Jones' 35-man squad, but has now been called-up after proving his fitness by playing 50 minutes of Bath's defeat to Toulouse on Sunday.

The England squad are due to travel to Portugal on Wednesday to prepare for the Test against Ireland in Dublin.

Joseph's last England appearance came against Ireland in last year's Six Nations

It is the toughest possible start for Jones' side, with Ireland heading into the Six Nations as reigning Grand Slam winners.

Jones named his squad for the Test last week, with the biggest news being the absence of co-captain Dylan Hartley due to a knee injury.

Joseph has 40 caps for England, but his most recent appearance came in the final game of last year's Six Nations, which England lost to Ireland in March.