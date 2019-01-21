Dan Robson aiming to cement England place after earning call up for Ireland Test

Dan Robson is in line to make his first England appearance against Ireland

Dan Robson says he is aiming to cement his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup after being called up by Eddie Jones for the Six Nations curtain-raiser against Ireland.

The Wasps player is one of just two scrum-halves in the England squad for the Test in Dublin on February 2, and is likely to be given a place on the bench, with Ben Youngs in line to start as number nine.

Robson, who is yet to make his England debut, admitted winning his first cap would be a relief, and he wants to ensure it is the first of many.

Scrum-half Danny Care has been dropped by Eddie Jones, with just months to go before England travel to the World Cup in Japan

He said: "Good things don't come easy, and it's part of the journey I've had to go through. It has been frustrating, but Eddie has seen stuff I need to work on.

"My time wasn't right, but hopefully in the next couple of weeks I can get on the field, kick on from there and really cement my place."

Robson has only recently returned from a three-month absence due to a serious ankle injury, but he feels he is returning to his best form for Wasps, who are sixth in the Premiership.

"I feel like I have bided my time a lot, and for me it is about getting an opportunity and nailing it down, showing what I can do," said Robson.

Ben Youngs is the favourite to start as scrum-half in Dublin on February 2

"I feel I am getting back to the form that I was in at the start of the season. It is about feeling as strong as possible. It is a nice vote of confidence when there are only two [scrum-halves]."

England could not have wished for a tougher opening to their Six Nations campaign than taking on reigning Grand Slam winners Ireland in Dublin.

The have lost six of their last eight Tests in Ireland, but Robson is targeting a famous victory.

He said: "To start with Ireland away is a massive test. They have proved how good they are over the last couple of years. We want to go there and cause a big upset."