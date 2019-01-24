LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox were at the Six Nations launch in west London on Wednesday

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox were at the Six Nations launch to speak to the coaches and captains ahead of the 2019 tournament.

The pair spoke to Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, who revealed that Jacob Stockdale's try to beat the All Blacks in November was the result of good fortune rather than a planned move, saying: "Sometimes people say 'that was a great move' and you're going 'oh it didn't actually work but we'll take it'."

Schmidt also spoke about his family life, and how it led to his decision to step down from his job at the end of this year's World Cup in Japan.

Click here to listen to the Will Greenwood Podcast from the Six Nations launch

We hear from Eddie Jones and Gregor Townsend, as well as Red Roses pair Sarah Hunter and Simon Middleton, who spoke about England's preparations ahead of the Women's Six Nations which kicks off with a visit to Donnybrook to take on Ireland, live on Sky Sports Mix from 4.55pm on February 1.