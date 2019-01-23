Hamish Watson loss a blow to Scotland's Six Nations hopes, admits Gregor Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has admitted it is a blow to lose Hamish Watson for the Six Nations.

The Edinburgh flanker, who has started 11 of Scotland's last 12 Tests, will miss the entire tournament as he recovers from a suspected fractured hand, suffered in Edinburgh's 19-10 Champions Cup win over Montpellier on Friday.

"To lose someone like Hamish is disappointing," said Townsend. "But it means it is an opportunity for someone else."

Scotland's Hamish Watson suffered a hand injury against Montpellier

Townsend also has concerns over Glasgow Warriors trio Sam Johnson (concussion), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Ryan Wilson (shoulder) who are all receiving treatment with the Scotland medical team.

That prompted him to add four players to his squad earlier this week, with uncapped Edinburgh back-row forward Luke Crosbie called up, along with Glasgow trio Matt Smith, Alex Dunbar and Rob Harley.

Scotland, who finished an impressive third in last year's campaign, begin their tournament at home to Italy.

The Italians have lost 10 out of 10 Six Nations matches under head coach Conor O'Shea but Townsend is not anticipating an easy game.

"The expectations in Scotland will be high, but we realise that it is a very tough game to start with," he added.

"We have lost a number of times to Italy and we should have lost to them last year. They are a very tough team to play against, and Scotland teams in the past have found it very difficult.

"We are in it to win it [the Six Nations], and I imagine that is what every team is focused on.

"Finding that consistency of good to very good performances is what is required from us to be tough to beat, and to win tournaments."