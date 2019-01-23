Ireland's Johnny Sexton set to face England in Six Nations opener

Johnny Sexton will take a full part in training on Thursday

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit to face England in their Six Nations opener on February 2.

Sexton, 33, missed Leinster's Champions Cup wins over Toulouse and Wasps with a knee tendon problem but trained with the Ireland squad on Tuesday.

"He will train fully on Thursday and we will then ramp up his training," said Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

"Our expectation is that he will get through it without any problems. Johnny is confident and the medical staff are confident."

London Irish vs Jersey Live on

Schmidt revealed that injured second rows Tadhg Beirne [knee] and Iain Henderson [finger] are unlikely to feature until at least the penultimate round of the tournament.

"Iain Henderson could potentially make the last two weekends," he said. "Tadhg Beirne should possibly make the third weekend, after his knee issue. I feel bad for both of them."

Ireland beat England at Twickenham last March to clinch a Six Nations Grand Slam but Schmidt played down his side's tag as overwhelming favourites on Saturday week.

"I don't think we are clear favourites," he said. "The psyche is one of enormous respect. You know if you don't get things right, England can get a long way away from you.

"They are a team back on an upwards swing, and they will be driven to rebound well from last year's Six Nations."